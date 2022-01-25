A2 Milk share price rallies on takeover talk

A2 Milk's share price has rallied on takeover speculation. Photo / 123RF

Shares in a2 Milk rallied sharply on speculation in The Australian newspaper that the alternative dairy company may be the subject of a takeover bid.

By early afternoon, the stock was up 43c, or 7.9 per cent, having on Monday languished at a 52-week low.

"The Australian published takeover speculation this morning and I think that might be the primary reason for a move today," Harbour Asset Management senior research analyst Oyvinn Rimer said.

It's not the first time a2 Milk has been rumoured as a possible target, but The Australian newspaper today said Canadian dairy giant Saputo is set to announce a sizeable acquisition target in Australia, with some pointing to Australia's Jalna Dairy Foods or a2 Milk as a likely target.

Jalna - a well-known Australian Greek yoghurt brand - has been for sale through PwC.

A2 Milk, whose market cap stands at $4.26 billion, would be a large undertaking for Saputo, which bought the financially stressed Australian dairy co-op Murray Goulburn for A$1.3b ($1.39b) in 2018.

Shares in A2 Milk have been under downward pressure since 2020, reflecting a more constrained earnings outlook for the company.

International food group Nestlé has, from time to time, been touted as a possible buyer of a2 Milk.

A2 Milk's net profit plunged 79.1 per cent to $80.7 million in the June 2021 year due to the prolonged impact of the pandemic and a rapidly changing China infant nutrition market, prompting the company to review its growth strategy.

New chief executive David Bortolussi has been charged with carving out a new future for a2 Milk - one that will involve product innovation and slimmer margins.

A2 Milk is now targeting sales revenue of $2b over the next five years or more, compared with $1.2b over the past financial year.

The company last year said its sales margins would probably be in the "teens" in the medium term - well down from the 20s and 30s seen over the last few years.

Today's share price is a far cry from the record high of $21.51 reached in July 2020, before a far more modest earnings story emerged.