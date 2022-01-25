Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

A2 Milk share price rallies on takeover talk

2 minutes to read
A2 Milk's share price has rallied on takeover speculation. Photo / 123RF

A2 Milk's share price has rallied on takeover speculation. Photo / 123RF

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

Shares in a2 Milk rallied sharply on speculation in The Australian newspaper that the alternative dairy company may be the subject of a takeover bid.

By early afternoon, the stock was up 43c, or 7.9

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.