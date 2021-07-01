A2 Milk appoints former Danone exec Edith Bailey to chief marketing role

A2 Milk has appointed Edith Bailey as its chief marketing officer. Photo / Supplied

A2 Milk has appointed Edith Bailey as its chief marketing officer. Photo / Supplied

A2 Milk has appointed former Danone executive Edith Bailey as its chief marketing officer.

Bailey's most recent role was consumer marketing director, Australian and New Zealand, with the French food group's specialised nutrition division, having spent the past 14 years in several senior marketing, channel and category development positions.

A2 Milk said Bailey had significant experience in the infant nutrition category across China, New Zealand, Australia (ANZ) and South East Asia.

In her most recent role, Bailey was responsible for leading the development of the overall portfolio strategy for ANZ Specialised Nutrition.

Before Danone, Bailey held senior marketing roles with Pepsico, Campbell Arnotts and SC Johnson and Son.

In the marketing role with a2 Milk, Bailey will be responsible for managing the strategic and creative direction of the a2 Milk brand, developing integrated marketing programmes and leading consumer insights and product innovation, the company said.

Chief executive David Bortolussi said Bailey's appointment was an "excellent fit" from a leadership and cultural perspective.

"It is essential that we continue to invest in and strengthen the a2 Milk brand to enable us to return to growth in our core business and to capture new opportunities through innovation and new product development," he said in a statement.

Bailey will start her role later in 2021, with her start date yet to be confirmed.

In the meantime, Janelle Tong, a2 Milk's group head of marketing, will take up the job until Bailey starts.

Shares in a2 Milk last traded at $6.70, up 7 cents on the day. The stock hit a record last July of $21.51 and slumped a low last month of $5.50.