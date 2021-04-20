Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

A small lift in March quarter CPI expected, but pressure builds

3 minutes to read
Higher fuel prices are expected to feed into higher inflation. Photo / Northern Advocate

Higher fuel prices are expected to feed into higher inflation. Photo / Northern Advocate

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Economists expect to see a modest lift in today's first quarter consumers price index, but the real pressure is expected to kick in over the next quarter, when the full impact of high oil prices

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.