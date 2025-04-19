Home / Business

A podcast star helped red-pill Silicon Valley - now he’s Trump’s tech tsar

Washington Post
11 mins to read

David Sacks led the tech elite’s rightward shift. Now the investor and longtime Musk associate is helping Trump unchain the crypto industry.

Before President Donald Trump promised to make America the “crypto capital of the planet” – launching a meme coin, signing two executive orders promoting cryptocurrency and feting executives at the White House – he attended an intimate fundraising dinner at the San Francisco home of tech investor David Sacks.

At the US$50,000 ($85,000)-a-ticket event,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business