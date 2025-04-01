Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Trump family pushes further into crypto, starting another venture

By David Yaffe-Bellany
New York Times·
3 mins to read

Eric Trump is listed as the chief strategy officer of the new Bitcoin-mining company. Photo / Tamir Kalifa, The New York Times

Eric Trump is listed as the chief strategy officer of the new Bitcoin-mining company. Photo / Tamir Kalifa, The New York Times

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are investing in a bitcoin-mining company called American Bitcoin, created by the merger of two firms.

Two of President Donald Trump’s sons announced Monday that they were investing in a new bitcoin mining venture, an expansion of the family’s business interests

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business