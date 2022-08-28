A looming New Zealand recession? What the markets say

The New Zealand swaps curve has remained negative, suggesting a downturn is on its way, Photo / File

The shape of the yield curve has remained inverse, indicating a recession may be on the cards.

In the interest rate swaps market, the two-year rate is at 4.1725 per cent while the 10-year rate is at 4.0325 per cent - a difference of 14 basis points.

In the United States, the spread between the 10-year bond and the two years is much bigger - 34.3 basis points.

Interest rate curves are inverting - with longer-term interest rates below shorter-term rates - in markets all around the world.

"I think what the yield curve is telling you is that we are in for a period of slow growth," said Hamish Pepper, fixed income and currency strategist at Harbour Asset Management.

"Maybe it's a recession, but even if it is, it is unlikely to be a deep one," Pepper said.

"It's not likely to be the kind of recession that people think of post the global financial crisis, for example.

"The yield curve is telling you that growth is going to be slower in the future and inflation is going to be lower than it is today."

There's a growing sense in the financial markets that inflation, which hit 7.3 per cent in the June year, may have peaked.

The Reserve Bank this month raised its official cash rate by 50 basis points to 3.0 per and pencilled in two more half-point hikes - one in October and the other in November.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said the outlook for inflation has improved.

Shipping costs - and delivery times - are falling and commodity prices are being revised lower with weakening growth, he says.

Kerr said we may have seen the peak in interest rates.

"Will the signal of the inverted yield curve prove correct? It is highly probable. One thing is certain – it is going to be a bumpy road ahead," Kerr said.

Bank of New Zealand senior economist Doug Steel said flat or negative yield curves had become commonplace around the world.

Like Pepper, he says that if a recession did occur, market pricing suggested it would be a mild one.

Steel says not too much can be read into the shape of the local swaps curve as a possible harbinger of recession.

"A. It's mild and B. It's not the best indicator of a recession in New Zealand," he said.

Conversely, in the US an inverted curve has been quite a good indicator that a recession is on the way.

"But in New Zealand's case, we are a small, open economy and our rates can get moved around by many things - including events offshore."

Steel said a cooling housing market and a decline in construction suggested the economy may experience a mild recession next year, if not before.

But Steel said any future downturn was likely to be a "sinking lid" rather than a shock collapse.

"If you look at labour market strength, our balance sheets are a lot better than they have been going into other recessions, if in fact we are going into one.

"It's like a sinking lid, rather than a shock collapse, which often is what the previous other recessions have been.

"If you judge just the pricing, then it suggests that the slowdown-recession will be mild and orderly," Steel said.

"As each minute ticks past, the market will reassess that."