Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

A labour law reform that works for workers – Roger Partridge

By Roger Partridge
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Employment Relations Amendment Bill 2025 drops unjustified dismissal rights for those earning more than $180,000 to lift productivity. Photo / 123RF

The Employment Relations Amendment Bill 2025 drops unjustified dismissal rights for those earning more than $180,000 to lift productivity. Photo / 123RF

Opinion by Roger Partridge
Roger Partridge is chair and a senior fellow at The New Zealand Initiative (www.nzinitiative.org.nz)

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand workers clock longer hours but have lower productivity, leading to lower wages and longer days.
  • The Employment Relations Amendment Bill 2025 proposes removing unjustified dismissal protections for high earners and creating a “gateway test” for independent contractors.
  • The bill aims to improve productivity by enabling firms to address underperformance and clarify contractor status.

Every day, New Zealand workers clock longer hours than their peers in most developed nations, yet produce far less value per hour worked. This productivity paradox has haunted our economy for decades, condemning workers to lower wages and longer working days.

Now, Parliament has a chance to help

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save