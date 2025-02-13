Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Opinion

Major employment law changes for 2025: What they could mean for you

By Jeremy Sparrow
Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

A proposed change is the introduction of an income threshold above which an employee would lose the statutory right to raise an unjustified dismissal personal grievance, writes Jeremy Sparrow. Photo / 123rf

A proposed change is the introduction of an income threshold above which an employee would lose the statutory right to raise an unjustified dismissal personal grievance, writes Jeremy Sparrow. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Jeremy Sparrow
Jeremy Sparrow is a partner with Holland Beckett in Tauranga specialising in employment law.
  • The Coalition Government has scrapped the Fair Pay Agreements framework and reinstated 90-day trial periods for all employers.
  • A new “gateway test” will determine if a worker is a contractor or employee, affecting the Employment Relations Authority’s approach.
  • An income threshold of $180,000 will limit senior employees' rights to raise unjustified dismissal grievances.

It seems like with every change of Government comes the inevitable slew of changes to employment law.

The Act Party’s focus on employment law reform has made this truism even truer for the Coalition Government.

Big changes have already been made. The ink was barely dry on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times