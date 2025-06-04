Advertisement
New Zealand’s real economic problem: Too little capital, not too much profit - Roger Partridge

By Roger Partridge
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Chronic capital underinvestment weakens the foundations of New Zealand’s economy, says Roger Partridge. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Roger Partridge
Roger Partridge is chair and a senior fellow at The New Zealand Initiative.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • New Zealand’s economy is undercapitalised, with workers supported by less infrastructure and technology than other countries.
  • Decades of underinvestment have led to slower wage growth and higher prices, with structural constraints and poor policy contributing.
  • Government interventions targeting industries for high prices and limited competition may worsen the undercapitalisation problem.

New Zealand’s economy has a chronic capital problem – and it is getting worse.

Over the last 50 years, New Zealand has become one of the most undercapitalised economies in the developed world.

Our workers are supported by far less infrastructure, plant, technology, and equipment than their

