Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

A battery will make Huntly Power Station ‘a Swiss army knife’ for power, Genesis says

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Genesis Energy has started building a $150 million, grid-scale battery.

Genesis Energy has started building a $150 million, grid-scale battery.

A new grid-scale battery will give Genesis Energy’s Huntly Power Station the versatility of a Swiss army knife, chief executive Malcolm Johns says.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the start of the $150 million battery project, Johns – who has been in the job for two and a half

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business