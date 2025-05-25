Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Energy

How solar and batteries fit with Meridian Energy, NZ’s biggest hydro generator

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Meridian Energy’s Ruakākā Battery Energy Storage System was officially opened today. Photo / Supplied

Meridian Energy’s Ruakākā Battery Energy Storage System was officially opened today. Photo / Supplied

Meridian Energy says its Ruakākā Battery Energy Storage System (Bess) will give the hydro power generator some much-needed variability in terms of what it can offer the national grid.

Bess, New Zealand’s first large-scale grid battery storage system, was officially opened today.

The facility has a maximum output of 100

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Energy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Energy