Meridian Energy's hydro station at Lake Manapouri. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters’ plant at Tiwai Pt in Southland will ramp up production sooner than expected thanks to improved hydro lake storage.

The smelter has a demand response agreement with NZX-listed Meridian Energy that enables the power generator to request Tiwai, the country’s biggest power user, to reduce production when the system is stretched.

“New Zealand’s hydro storage is looking healthier than it was just a few weeks ago, and we are confident regarding the security of electricity supply for this winter,” Meridian chief executive designate Mike Roan said.

“As a result, we want NZAS to get back to business,” he said.

National grid operator Transpower last week reported that New Zealand hydro storage was running at 92% of the seasonal mean.