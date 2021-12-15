Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

A battery of Teslas: Car-share firm Mevo buying 120 EVs, readying Auckland launch

5 minutes to read
One of the new Tesla Model 3s. Photo / Supplied

One of the new Tesla Model 3s. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Mevo has launched a new "virtual fleet" service today based on Tesla's Model 3. The idea is that a company-owned carpool is replaced by EVs accessed on-demand.

The company is spending up large on electric

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.