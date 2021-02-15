90-year-old takes out $13K ad to shame US internet giant over 'shabby' service, and wins

Aaron Epstein has been an AT&T customer for more than 60 years. Photo / Supplied

Hollywood resident Aaron M Epstein had been complaining about his slow internet service for years.

Despite hours on the phone to customer services and promises that action would be taken, the 90-year-old said any attempt at streaming a film on Netflix was "like watching a slideshow".

With frustrations at boiling point and all traditional avenues seemingly exhausted, the AT&T customer of more than 60 years took drastic action - paying $US10,000 ($13,000) for an advert in the Wall Street Journal.

Titled, "Open Letter to Mr. John T. Stankey CEO AT&T," Epstein hoped to catch the eye of the company's directors and financial backers.

"AT&T prides itself as a leader in electronic communications," he wrote in the February 3 advert.

"Unfortunately, for the people who live in N. Hollywood, CA 91607, AT&T is now a major disappointment.

"Many of our neighbours are the creative technical workers in the Universal, Warner Brothers, Disney studios in the adjacent city of Burbank and our city. We need to keep up with current technology and have looked to AT&T to supply us with fast internet service.

"Yet, although AT&T is advertising speeds up to 100 MBS for other neighborhoods, the fastest now available to us from ATT is only 3 MBS. Your competitors now have speeds of over 200 MBS.

"Why is AT&T a leading communications company, treating us so shabbily in North Hollywood?"

He left his address and phone number in the hope that someone would reach out.

The next day, they did.

Epstein, who used to sell computer parts and now owns a shopping centre, received a call from the CEO's office and two engineers were sent round to install fibre optic cables for him and the entire neighbourhood.

"I'm not a frivolous spender of money and $10,000 means a lot to me, but in this particular instance it was money well spent," he told NBC news, explaining that he and his wife have been passing the time during the coronavirus pandemic by streaming TV shows and movies.

"People are not going to expensive restaurants. People are not going on fancy vacations. My wife and I are at home and watch Netflix and streaming services more. So, I have no complaints whatsoever about spending this kind of money," he said.

"It's definitely a lot faster and it's everything I expect of it," he said of his new service.

AT&T confirmed in a statement that it has "expanded AT&T Fiber in this customer's neighbourhood," and that it would continue to roll out the service in the "larger Los Angeles area".