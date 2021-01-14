$700m data centre for Southland: Backers welcome Tiwai turnaround

An artist's impression of the data centre proposed for Makarewa, about 7km north of Invercargill. Image / Supplied

A Rio Tinto-Meridian Energy deal to keep Tiwai Point open until at least 2024 - rather than shutter the smelter in August this year - has been welcomed by the Government and investors.

But what does it mean for Datagrid, the $700 million startup angling lay a new offshore fibre cable, then link it to a giant new, power-hungry data centre in Southland which would take up slack from Meridian's Manapouri Power Station after the smelter's closure?

One of Datagrid's backer's Malcolm Dick, maintains today's development is a positive.

"It's a great result for Southland. The timing looks really good," Dick told the Herald this morning, soon after the news broke.

"The reality is that undersea cables and large-scale data centres are not built overnight - and in any event there is actually surplus power available for our first stage."

Manapouri has 800 megawatts of capacity; Tiwai requires up to 572MW.

Large-scale data centres - power sucks through their need to air condition tens of thousands of computers - are often described by the amount of electricity they consume.

Telecommunications entrepreneur Malcolm Dick sees the "Datagrid" data centre taking a significant chunk of Manapouri's generating capability after Rio Tinto closes Tiwai. Photo / File

Datagrid's plan is to initially build a 60MW, 25,000 square metre server farm, which it would later upgrade to a 100MW, 40,000sq m facility. That is, a data centre the size of five rugby fields and consuming nearly as much power as a city the size of Tauranga - but still not enough to max-out Manapouri. It helps that Southland has a cold climate - an echo of Iceland, that's become the data centre capital of Europe by dint of its lesser need for expensive cooling.

There is a second question, however. Dick makes no secret of the fact he's trying to negotiate cheap power - but it remains to be seen if Meridian or the Crown (the power company's 51 per cent shareholder) will have the stomach for another tussle over subsidised electricity. And given Dick has fewer cards in his hand (data centres are largely automated, and Datagrid would only require about 25 personnel once up and running), his project is a tougher sell than Tiwai, which directly or indirectly keeps around 2600 people in work.

With big players shunning a direct presence, New Zealand has never had a so-called "hyperscale" data centre.

Now, there's a flurry of activity, with part Infratil-owned Canberra Data Centres constructing a pair of hyperscale data centres in Northwest Auckland in a $300m-plus build now underway for 2022 opening, and Microsoft gaining Overseas Investment Office approval for a $100m-plus server farm in the city.

THE BIG CHILL

Auckland is a logical place to build a data centre, given its proximity to international cables, but a key part of Datagrid's plan is a new international submarine fibre optic cable, which would connect Invercargill directly to the east coast of Australia.

The startup says its data centre would cost about $530m, and the new cable would soak up the balance of the project's estimated $700m budget.

Dick says Datagrid has taken options to buy land in Makarewa, a small town about 7km north of Invercargill, but other details are still sketchy.

In a December press release, Meridian called itself a Datagrid partner, but the talks are in an early stage and there was no NZX filing to accompany the PR.

And while the Government has made polite noise about Datagrid, Energy Minister Megan Woods has also been a booster for a possible hydrogen plant at Tiwai - an idea recently championed by Meridian CEO Neal Barclay.

However, Dick and his business partner - Remi Galasso - have a history of beating the odds.

French telco industry expat Galasso spent half a decade trying to drum up investor interest in Hawaiki Cable, a proposed second trans-Pacific cable that would take on the monopoly of the Southern Cross Cable, 50 per cent owned by Telecom at the time (Spark now owns around a third, having roped in Telstra).

He eventually landed backing from Dick - who had recently sold CallPlus Group to the company now known as Vocus for $250m - and a second rich-lister, Sir Eion Edgar, and convinced the Government to take an anchor bandwidth contract worth up to $65m. Dick, in turn, roped in 2degrees founder Tex Edwards, and suddenly it was all on.

In 2018, a $445m build was complete and the Hawaiki Cable entered service. Galasso had confounded the expectations of sceptics (including this reporter).

Now, the pair are hoping to do the same with Datagrid.