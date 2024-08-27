The $1b PwC Tower at Commercial Bay.

Giant listed landlord Precinct Properties, with $3.3 billion of real estate, cut losses and suffered less brutal devaluations in its latest result due to what it called a “stabilising investment property market”.

The company made $150.5 million operating profit before indirect expenses in the year to June 30, 2024, up on 2023′s $138.9m.

Devaluations of $257.1m last year improved to a paper loss writedown of $105.2m in the latest year, showing less harsh devaluations of its multi-billion dollar portfolio.

Net profit after tax also improved from last year’s $147.2m loss to a $30.1m loss in the 2024 year.

Precinct said its core office performance had been strong with increased leasing activity and rental growth.