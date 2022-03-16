Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

2degrees/Orcon owner joins fight for Uniti

4 minutes to read
Image / Getty Creative

Image / Getty Creative

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Vocus Group seems set to take on Morrison & Co in the fight for Australian telco Uniti.

On Monday, the ASX-listed Uniti confirmed it had received a A$3.1 billion buyout bid from Wellington-based Morrison &

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.