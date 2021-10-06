Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

2degrees' parent in trading halt amid merger talks with Vocus

4 minutes to read
2degrees' CEO Mark Aue. Photo / Dean Purcel

2degrees' CEO Mark Aue. Photo / Dean Purcel

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

There has been another strong indication that 2degrees-Vocus NZ merger talks are in the works.

2degrees' Toronto-listed majority owner Trilogy International Partners was placed in a trading halt at 8.09am NZT this morning "pending news".

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.