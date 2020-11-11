Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

2degrees' owner reports loss as Kiwi telco performs well but trouble elsewhere

5 minutes to read

Comedian Rhys Darby returned as 2degrees' pitchman during the quarter for its "scents" campaign. Image / Supplied

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

2degrees' US owner has reported a wider net loss for its September quarter.

The Seattle-based, Toronto-listed Trilogy International Partners made a net loss of US$23.0 million ($31.6m) against a US$5.1m loss in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.