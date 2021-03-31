2021 New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards finalists named

Rocket Lab's new, larger, crew-capable Neutron Rocket, scheduled for its first launch in 2024. Video / Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab's new, larger, crew-capable Neutron Rocket, scheduled for its first launch in 2024. Video / Rocket Lab

People gathered in record numbers in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch locations this evening to hear the finalists in the 2021 NZ Hi-Tech Awards announced, organisers said.

A record number of entries came from across the country and from all areas of the high tech sector. This depth is reflected in the line-up of finalists this year, according to David Downs, Chair of the Hi-Tech Trust.

Finalists include NZ Covid Tracer App developer Rush Digital, up for Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good; Unfiltered's white knight Jamie Beaton, up for Hi-Tech Young Achiever; and the Peter Beck-backed Halter with three nominations including Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution.

At the big end of the action, F&P Healthcare - which has emerged as NZ's most valuable company amid the pandemic, Pushpay, controversy-hit Rocket Lab and the recently sold-offshore Seequent are up for Company of the Year.

"Despite Covid having a major impact on so many sectors of the economy the tech sector really is leading the way in putting New Zealand well and truly on the global map. It has proven its resilience and is at the forefront of our export economy both in terms of the jobs being created and in regard to the revenues it's generating for the country," says Downs.

The Hi-Tech Awards Gala Dinner will take place on Friday May 28 at Spark Arena.

The 2021 Hi-Tech Awards finalists are:

PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year

● Bluelab

● F&P Healthcare

● Link Engine Management

● Pushpay

● Rocket Lab

● Seequent

Pacific Edge Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year

● LawVu

● MacroActive

● Revolution Fibres

● Tradify

● Whip Around

Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-Up Company of the Year

● FileInvite

● Hectre

● Medsalv

● Moxion

● Rocos

IBM Hi-Tech Inspiring Individual

● Chris Johnson

● Craig Hudson

● Kylie Price

● Laura Bell

● Serge van Dam

● Sir Stephen Tindall

● Carmen Vicelich

Callaghan Innovation Hi-Tech Kamupene Māori o te Tau – Māori Hi-Tech Company of the Year

● Agrisea

● Jobloads

● MB Century

● NZ Trade Group

● Weirdly

Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution Award

● asBuilt Digital

● Auror

● Fuel 50

● Landkind

● Parkable

● Rocos

Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Service

● chnnl

● Darkscope

● Datamine

Endace Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product

● Alimetry

● Dotterel Technologies

● Halter

● Revolution Fibres

● StretchSense

Halo Consulting Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector

● Elevating Aotearoa's Future

● Humanitix

● Microsoft

● NZ Tech

● Revolution Fibres

NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution

● Halter

● Hectre

● Levno

● Waybeyond

Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever

● Anna Dao

● Anna Spyker

● Georgia Robertson

● Jamie Beaton

● Maria English

Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution

● Alimetry

● Anagenix

● Dotterel Technologies

● Formus Labs

● Revolution Fibres

Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution

● Alimetry

● Datamine

● Imagr

● Moxion

● Staples VR (Staples Productions)

● Writer's Toolbox (Advanced Learning Ltd)

Visa Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good

● Custom D

● Impactlab

● Orion Health

● Rush