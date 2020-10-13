Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

$112m Asset Plus starting $142m Albany project after $60.2m capital raise, shareholder approval

5 minutes to read

Plans for the new block at Albany for about 1200 people. Photo / Asset Plus

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

NZX-listed Asset Plus, with a $112 million market capitalisation, yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for a $142m new Auckland project which it won shareholder approval to proceed with.

Its boss showed strong confidence about such

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.