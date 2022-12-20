Print system counters office threats

Image / Supplied.

This content was prepared by Canon and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Kiwi company can run ‘on the fly’ with secure, in-house print capability.

A leading Wellington real estate company’s decision to set up its own in-house printing operation has shone a light on how important printing is in offices, even in this digital age.

Professionals Redcoats commissioned a state-of-the-art Canon multi-function printer (MFP) system, including a fully integrated print and scan management solution (uniFLOW-on-premise) and an imagePRESS production printer, which can be accessed at all five of its offices to create “print collateral” required by its team of 50 agents.

“It’s a great asset to have available for the team when it’s required,” Professionals Redcoats senior marketing executive, Jessica Cooper, says. “Having our own production printer can save on wait times and print queues at external printers.

“We have a lot of tight deadlines and last-minute printing requirements. We operate in an environment where we have to move quickly, and having the ability to print on the fly is vital.

“Staff feel at ease knowing items like brochures, look-books, business cards and other general documents are printed securely and professionally.”

“Previously we had a heavy reliance on externally sourced material which created limitations with print flexibility and production turnaround. Now with the Canon system, we can produce a high-quality job ourselves.”

Cooper says there is still a need for printed and copied material. “We keep the paper we use to a minimum, but when it comes to certain marketing and legal documents, we do need a professional print solution.

“We have a combined sales force of over 50 agents who are regularly on the go,” Cooper says. “The high frequency of handling contracts and confidential information makes privacy and print control a key consideration for our business.”

Cooper says Professionals Reccoats takes looking after the environment seriously and recycles as much of the paper and cardboard it uses as possible. It also recycles printer toner cartridges through The Recycling Group.

According to print industry research organisation Quocirca’s Print Security Landscape 2022 report, 68 per cent of organisations across the US and Europe reported a print related data breach over the past year, leading to an estimated average cost of nearly £632,000 per organisation (about $NZ1 million).

As hybrid work evolves, organisations face further challenges. Just 26 per cent of respondents said they are confident about their print security measures across the hybrid workplace.

Printers can provide an entry point for hackers. To be fair, even air conditioners can be a vector, as demonstrated in the United States, where retailer Target suffered an attack which was traced to a weakness in its HVAC system.

Canon New Zealand’s general manager of Business Information Solutions, Chris Maclean, says recognising the need to take extra measures to help provide its customers with a secure experience, Canon wanted to address these risks, by targeting vulnerabilities associated with print devices, documents and data.

It made the decision to partner with McAfee, a leader in online protection, now known as Trellix.

Canon bundles McAfee Embedded Control with its third-generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE and DX-series models. This advanced solution provides Canon customers like Professionals Redcoats, with signatureless protection against zero- day and advanced persistent threat (APT) attacks by blocking execution of unauthorised applications through intelligent whitelisting.

The uniFLOW on-premise system also installed on Professionals Redcoats print devices provides maximum security when processing sensitive documents like legal documents and contracts, by requiring users to physically authenticate themselves using a proximity card, code or pin in order to access their print jobs.

Based in Lower Hutt, Professionals Redcoats also has offices in Stokes Valley, Wainuiomata, Eastbourne and Wellington. It operates mainly in the residential market.

Cooper says the company has been using Canon printers for many years and would definitely recommend them to other businesses. “The training and support from the Canon team is fantastic and they are always approachable.”

Canon’s latest generation of A3 Multifunction Printers (MFPs) won the coveted Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022 A3 Line of the Year Award as well as the BLI 2022-2024 Most Reliable A3 Brand Award from Keypoint Intelligence. The awards are based on rigorous lab evaluations. Analysts and technicians look at the overall rating a device received after testing along with the ratings in other key areas, including reliability and usability.

Pete Emory, Director of Research and Lab Services US/Asia at Keypoint Intelligence, says Canon has assembled an excellent line-up of A3 MFPs that deliver exceptional performance with a well-designed touchscreen that boosts productivity.

Maclean says the accolades are a testament to the robustness, functionality and productivity that its A3 line of MFPs offer.

“The office of the future is evolving and so are our products. Our devices aren’t just printers anymore but connected hubs supporting numerous cloud applications to streamline workflows and enhance productivity.

“Our partnership with McAfee (Trellix) gives our customers the most up-to-date security to help protect their connected devices against the threats that we can predict today as well as the unknown threats of tomorrow” says Maclean.

Maclean says seven per cent of Canon’s global revenue - that’s $NZ6 million every day - goes into research and development every year which helps the company continue to create market-leading imaging technology and excellence in printing technology.

For more information go to: www.canon.co.nz/business/bli-awards