Big plus for NZ schools and govt agencies

Agreement with print tech giant Canon saves college thousands.

This content was prepared by Canon and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

A leading New Zealand college which has signed a five-year contract with Canon for the supply of printers and scanners, says the move has saved them $15,000 in one year.

Sheridan Mackenzie, Transition and E Learning Director at Nelson College for Girls, says the agreement - AOG (All-of-Government) - has resulted in huge savings in the first year alone on printing costs like those spent on the leasing of the equipment and toners.

The college has 19 Canon printers on campus and Mackenzie says a big plus is that prices will not go up during the term of the contract.

“Most schools have limited resources so every bit of savings helps. It’s been a really great thing for us. Knowing our costs won’t go up gives us security and we can be confident in our budgeting,” she says.

Chris Maclean, General Manager Canon Business Information Solutions, says the company is excited to announce that it is one of four print technology and associated services (PTaS) providers to be recognised by New Zealand Government Procurement and Property (NZGPP) in their latest contract iteration, started on September 11, 2022.

He says it’s not just a big plus for Nelson College for Girls as the all of government framework benefits all state funded schools in New Zealand.

The new contract covers print equipment, software, wide and large format printers, and scanners, and related consultancy and provider-enabled services, including maintenance and servicing.

“Canon’s re-appointment is a true testimony of our ability to produce positive outcomes for agencies, better value for taxpayers, and an ongoing commitment to sustainability, " says Maclean.

He says the benefits associated with procuring through the AoG contract include:

• Improvements to commercial models – including the introduction of a new Flexifleet lease, this provides flexibility to adjust print devices during a lease term, without incurring penalty costs.

• Improvements to the product and service catalogue – including a new core catalogue focusing on commonly used devices and their environmental accreditations.

• Automatic transition of existing PTaS arrangements to the new contract.

• A comprehensive, pre-set service agreement that’s already been negotiated and agreed upon by the government. The agreement is also monitored for compliance.

• Panel suppliers that promote and report on government Broader Outcomes initiatives.

Canon have been a panel member since its inception in 2010 and offer a wide range of products, services and solutions to government and public sector agencies.

Its imaging solutions and document workflow technologies streamline processes – governmental institutions can run smarter, more efficient, and sustainable services for their customers. They can also unlock faster ways to manage day-to-day administration, reduce operational costs, connect people, and safeguard sensitive data.

“We’re pleased to continue our ten-year partnership with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) as an accredited PTaS panel member,” says Maclean. “We joined the panel to help publicly funded organisations like schools and government agencies get better value from the print industry, and we believe we’ve made a great contribution.

“We’re also very proud to have never had a breach throughout that tenure, reflecting our commitment not just to great prices, but high-integrity print partnerships with our customers.”

He says Canon is proud to have always respected the Government Procurement Rules and good practice guidance. It guarantees fair market engagement, fosters competition and innovation. It also promotes broader environmental, social, cultural, and economic results.

Canon’s offering for government includes best-in-class print technology and award-winning cloud print management software, uniFLOW Online.

Its range of A3 multi-function devices, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX series, earned the highest overall rating from Keypoint Intelligence.

Winning five out of the seven prestigious Line of the Year Awards (2016-2022) and 40 Buyers Lab Awards over the last decade, Canon comes highly praised by Keypoint Intelligence, the world’s leading independent authority for document imaging.

After being successful in 2019, 2020 and 2021, uniFLOW Online impressed yet again in the BLI 2022 Software Pick, winning the Pick for Outstanding Cloud Output Management Solution for the fourth year in a row.

“Canon has solidified its position as the leading cloud output management platform, delivering more features - including secure printing, cost tracking, mobile printing, and scan workflows - and better usability than Keypoint Intelligence has seen in most leading online print management packages,” says Lee Davis, Senior Analyst of Software/Scanners at Keypoint Intelligence.

In October 2018 the government recognised that its procurement activities offer a unique opportunity to achieve broader cultural, economic, environmental and social outcomes for New Zealand.

This iteration of the contract has broader outcomes at its core. MBIE defines broader outcomes as the secondary benefits that are generated by the way goods, services and/or works are produced or delivered.

Maclean says in line with Canon’s Global Corporate Philosophy, Kyosei - living and working together for the common good - the company is proud to have long celebrated inclusion and harnessed diversity in its culture, partnerships and operations.

“Canon has a dedicated broader outcomes plan to ensure we actively work to procure with a purpose, continue to conserve our precious resources and create a positive, social culture and operating environment.”