Meet the new Miss Rotorua for 2020. Atutahi Potaka-Dewes is a passionate advocate for everything to do with te reo Māori but it hasn't been an easy journey.

"I grew up going to kohanga reo and kura kaupapa but then I was removed from the Māori world and moved to Australia," Potaka-Dewes said.

"It was my first experience with mainstream school and my first experience meeting my father and his family. It was my first experience in a lot of things and that all happened at a young age, so it taught me a lot."

Being transplanted in Australia didn't last forever. At the age of 15 she returned to rediscover her roots.

"When I came home to my Nan and Koro I had to relearn who I was as a Māori woman and I had to relearn who I was and where I come from."

She took lessons at Toi Ohomai to enhance her knowledge and confidence speaking te reo Māori. Potaka-Dewes is also an experienced kapa haka performer and wants to inspire other young women along the way.

"I really perpetuate our culture in any stage that I'm on whether it be in te ao kapa haka or in musical theatre or in stage plays. I really try to stay grounded in the fact that I am Māori because I was removed from that."

Miss Rotorua is very different to the old-fashioned Miss World-style pageant. It's about finding mana wahine instead of parading in swimsuits and although she does have big hair, Potaka-Dewes insists it's all natural.

"It's about being our authentic self," she said. "If you've got natural hair, than let that natural hair go. I mean look at mine, the wind is blowing and it's all out, but i think that's where the true beauty is."