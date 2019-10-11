On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
New Zealanders should be proud of the athletes the nation produces. This little country punches well above its weight on the sporting world stage.
This year alone we sent 13 athletes to the International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships where shotputter Tom Walsh brought home the bronze medal after the tightest shot put competition in history.
You need only look at the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times sports pages to see.
The Steamers' Baden Wardlaw is bound for Blues Super Rugby, Rotorua teenage Crossfitter Hiko o Te Rangi Curtis was among the best of his age worldwide and attended the Crossfit Games and we have our share of Olympic and Commonwealth Game hopefuls and alumni.
Lisa Carrington has won seven successive gold medals in the K1 200m, most recently at the Canoe Sprint World Championships in Szeged, Hungary. Sam Osborne and Samantha Kingsford recently won the Xterra Pan Am Tour men's and women's titles and are now training for world champs while Olympic silver medalist Luuka Jones won her first canoe slalom world championship medal (bronze).
So next Saturday, when the All Blacks enter the quarter-finals (courtesy of Typhoon Hagibis), scream, shout, sing the national anthem and be proud.
And if the result isn't what we wanted, don't dwell on that.
Let's remember the wins, the winning streaks, and all the Kiwi athletes doing great things on the world stage.