A Far North woman allegedly led police on a 7km chase before crashing, leaving her two passengers with serious injuries and two others with minor injuries.

Acting Northland Police district commander Rikki Whiu said around 5.30pm on Saturday Kaitaia Police carrying out routine patrols attempted to stop a vehicle near Awanui.

"The car initially stopped, but then drove off before officers could speak with the driver and occupants, resulting in police pursuing the vehicle along State Highway 10 towards Taipa for about seven kilometres."

Whiu said the driver lost control near Kaingaroa and hit a steel barrier on the side of the road, then careered into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Whiu said the driver, a 35-year-old Kaitaia woman, was arrested for failing to stop for police.

She was also found to have been breaching her bail conditions, and went through a roadside breath testing procedure.

She was taken to Kaitaia Hospital for a medical check and further blood alcohol procedures.

Further charges are likely.

The woman is scheduled to appear in the Kaitaia District Court today .

Her two female passengers, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, both from Kaitaia, were seriously injured.

One was taken to Kaitaia Hospital by ambulance and the other was flown to Auckland Hospital.

Two men in the oncoming vehicle had minor injuries and received medical attention.

State Highway 10 was closed for some time near the intersection with Pairatahi Rd while the serious crash unit carried out a scene examination.

Whiu said a police investigation into the incident had begun and the Independent Police Conduct Authority would be notified.

The incident prompted a reminder for motorists from police.

"We want to remind drivers that if you're asked to pull over by police, please stop.''

He said fleeing police could result in avoidable serious injury or death.

"The risk of not stopping is not worth your safety, your passengers' safety, or that of other road users."