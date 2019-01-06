

Three youths have been arrested and charged after leading a police on a pursuit in Napier which had to be abandoned several times.

Three males aged between 13 and 15 have been arrested on various charges including failing to stop when followed and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

A police spokesperson said a group of youths driving a stolen car fled from police at about 11.40pm on Friday and the chase ended about 12.10am on Saturday.

"Police followed and the incident was abandoned and restarted several times over the next half hour through the Napier/Taradale area, the spokesperson said.

Police had no choice but to spike the car, but the driver continued to drive for several minutes until the car crashed over a median barrier and came to a halt.

A witness who wished to remain anonymous said he saw the tail end of the crash on the intersection of Peddie and Gloucester Sts.

"I came across it not knowing exactly what had gone on and by then the offender was out of the car, I'm not sure if it was the driver or not, but it was someone very young. I saw them get handcuffed and taken away.

"I was talking to one of the cops who said the driver came down the wrong side of the road near the Taradale Four Square and then jumped the median strip, he went over and that's how the car came to a stop."

Other Napier residents reported sightings of the fleeing car on Kennedy Rd. One witness said the car was going more than 100km/h.

It's not the first time youths have been arrested in Hawke's Bay for failing to stop for police.

Jahziah Bartlett, 17, was sentenced to 100 hours' community work and four months' community detention after leading police on a chase in June last year.

The teen pleaded guilty to four charges relating to two hours of mayhem which ended when he crashed into the rear of a patrol car.

The officer in the car was knocked out and required hospital treatment. Bartlett also assaulted another officer.

The youths involved in the recent incident will appear before the Napier Youth Court.

Another serious crash was also reported on Friday night near Fernhill.

A police spokesperson said the two-car crash happened about 6.20pm on State Highway 50. One person received minor injuries.

Both cars were towed from the scene.