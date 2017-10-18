US-based Kiwi Matt Halliday will make a comeback of sorts at next weekend's Laser Plumbing & Electrical Hampton Downs 500.

The former A1GP, Indy Lights, Carrera Cup and Supercars driver has focused mainly on the increasingly popular GT racing in recent times and jumped at the opportunity to come home.

He will partner veteran Australian Andrew Bagnall in an Audio R8 LMS for the 500km test.

"I don't doubt what I can do in a race car," Halliday said. "I'll be as quick as anybody. I've been on the podium for the last three years at the Bathurst 12-Hour in the Pro-Am category and we've got a good car and a good team for Hampton Downs.

"Andrew did a fantastic job. He goes well for a 70-year-old and it's very, very impressive that he's still putting himself to the test like this. He's twice my age and he's still racing and still doing a bloody good job."

The 38-year-old Halliday has bought into the concept of GT racing and predicts its popularity will only grow more in the coming years.

"It's up there with Formula 1 or NASCAR and I think it's the most viable and competitive category right now," he said.

"You can race GT cars anywhere in the world and it's a very equal and level playing field with the balance of performance regulations. One weekend it might be a Ferrari at the front of the field, the next weekend the track might suit an Audi or a Mercedes or a Porsche.

"That's why every major manufacturer is involved in GT3 racing right now. And the technology that is developed in GT racing is much more relevant and understandable to the average motorsport fan."

Meanwhile a Super Charged 6.2L 2010 Chevrolet Camaro, valued at $52,000, will be up for grabs at the event with the debut of Fast and Furious Racing - track owner Tony Quinn's abbreviated 3x3-lap dash to the finish.