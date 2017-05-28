Cycling: Bennett new king of road

The momentous nature of George Bennett's Tour of California win has been put into context by past and present New Zealand cycling professionals.

Julian Dean, who competed in 19 grand tours and is arguably the country's greatest road cyclist, has described last Sunday's feat as a "coming of age", while nine-season pro Sam Bewley said Bennett's progression was "incredible and well-deserved".

Bennett became a pioneer; the first Kiwi to win a World Tour title since the system's 2009 introduction by the sport's governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale.

He had principally been considered a climber since turning professional in 2011. His success for LottoNL-Jumbo, by expanding into contesting for general classification in California, means he could be asked to perform a similar role when the Tour de France begins in five weeks.

"New Zealand has had a record of strong sprint-type riders, but George's win is significant as something that hasn't been achieved before," Dean said from the Dolomites on the Giro d'Italia [Italy's grand tour] where he is working as a sprint tactician for the Orica-Scott team.

"I think we are only starting to see George come of age [at 27]. I'd say the best years for cyclists are generally 28-32. George has been doing the hard yards for years and it is starting to show.

"With results such as his top 10 finish in the Vuelta a Espana [Spain's grand tour] last year and now the win in California his confidence will grow. As any athlete knows, that is often the last piece needed to complete the puzzle in their development."

"His potential has always been big," Bewley said from Girona, his Spanish base where he is training after surgery on a broken finger.

"He's always believed that, even when others may not have. He's proven that he is a rider who can win at the highest level. His potential is obvious and his belief will be twice as big now. I don't think that is going to be George's last win.

"There have been Kiwi victories in Europe over the years in stages of races, and even overall. I think it's easier to look at how significant this is for George. This is the result of perseverance and dedication through tough times.

"Now he's stood on the top step after edging so close on a few occasions since the Tour de France last year, he has momentum and belief. Those are significant things in sport."

Bennett's achievement underlines a blossoming New Zealand international cycling presence across the past generation.

Dean cycled his first grand tour in 1999 and his last in 2012. He said commitment has been the biggest obstacle in the past, but that has changed this century.

"Nowadays there are many different pathways to the World Tour level. My team, for example, is Australian-owned and registered, but our best riders are Colombian and British."

Bewley believes it reflects a perception New Zealanders are hard-working and loyal team-mates.

"We have a lot of young guys racing at pro-continental level who are knocking on the door.

"Our presence is going to continue to grow."

Bennett is making sure of that.

