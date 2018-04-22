The Tahaenui Bridge is still reliant on one lane after a crash between a New Zealand Defence Force LAV and a people mover yesterday.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating the collision after two people were airlifted to hospital.

Both of those people had been in the people mover during the crash on State Highway 2 near Wairoa.

A police spokesperson said they understood that the pair were no longer in a serious condition today and were stable.

Police and the Fire and Emergency Service attended the crash about 7pm yesterday and the bridge was closed for several hours.

At the time, police advised motorists to expect delays in the area after the crash.

Traffic control remains in place at the scene.