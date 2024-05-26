There has been an emergency incident at Onehunga mall involving fire and police services. Video / Supplied

26 May, 2024 06:27 AM

Emergency services are responding to a large fire at Onehunga in Auckland tonight.

Photos from the scene near Onehunga Mall show a red glow from the blaze and billowing smoke.

Fire and Emergency said it was too busy to provide an update at this time.

A witness said she could see multiple emergency services vehicles and a helicopter was circling overhead.

Smoke from a fire at Onehunga Mall. Photo / Varsha Anjall

Police have closed off a portion of Trafalgar St.

Local resident Gina Lio told the Herald she first smelled smoke at 5.30pm, from her home on Colonel Nixon St.

Police said the incident was a building fire, and directed media queries to FENZ.

"We're supporting with road closures in the immediate area."




