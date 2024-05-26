Emergency services are responding to a large fire at Onehunga in Auckland tonight.
Photos from the scene near Onehunga Mall show a red glow from the blaze and billowing smoke.
Fire and Emergency said it was too busy to provide an update at this time.
A witness said she could see multiple emergency services vehicles and a helicopter was circling overhead.
Police have closed off a portion of Trafalgar St.
Local resident Gina Lio told the Herald she first smelled smoke at 5.30pm, from her home on Colonel Nixon St.
Police said the incident was a building fire, and directed media queries to FENZ.
“We’re supporting with road closures in the immediate area.”