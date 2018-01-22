A car and a truck have been involved in a fatal crash southeast of Rotorua.

Police said they were called to a crash between a car and a logging truck at 6.53pm today.

The crash happened on Ash Pit Rd in the locality of Rerewhakaaitu, about 26km from Rotorua.

The driver of the car died at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured.

Advertisement

The St John ambulance service said one person died and another had suffered moderate injuries.

Ash Pit Rd, between Republican and Rerewhakaaitu roads, will be closed while a scene examination is carried out.

Diversions are being put in place but Police ask that motorists avoid the area for the next few hours if at all possible.