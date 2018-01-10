One man has been rescued but another is still missing after tandem skydivers crashed in Lake Wakatipu in Queenstown this afternoon.

Emergency services were contacted at 1.42pm with a report that two skydivers had landed in the lake near Jack's Point settlement.

They have now ascertained that this was a tandem jump involving two males.

One person has been recovered from the water and taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the search is still under way for the other person.

The person still missing has been in the water for longer than two hours.

Eleven boats, a number of jetskis and planes are involved in the significant rescue on the lake.

Coastguard, a water taxi and other emergency services were involved in the rescue.

They are battling increasingly windy conditions.

Police earlier said the pair were wearing life jackets.

Nzone Skydive operates a commercial tandem skydiving operation in the area.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said a Queenstown Coastguard vessel and two water taxi vessels were in the area, while a helicopter and two Nzone planes were flying above that part of the lake.

The search and rescue operation fans out on Lake Wakatipu after two skydivers crashed into the lake. Photo / James Allan

By 3pm there was no longer a helicopter in the air, but three jetskis had joined the search.

The boats are searching an area about 1.5km from the shore.

Nzone Skydive business development manager Derek Melnick told Fairfax he was aware of the skydiving incident.

"We reported to the authorities and they are attending ... now," he said.

The company also made news headlines in January last year after two of its instructors were seriously injured during a tandem training flight.

Sasa Jojic and Sasa Ljaskevic, both originally from Serbia, were hospitalised after performing a "dangerous" manoeuvre.

WorkSafe has been notified of the recent incident.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokeswoman said it had been notified but had yet to decide if it would investigate.

Coastguard, a water taxi and other emergency services were involved in the rescue at Lake Wakatipu. Photo / File