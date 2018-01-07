Traffic congestion after a crash on State Highway 22 south of Auckland this morning is now clear.

The collision was blocking the right northbound lane on Great South Rd at the State Highway 1 Drury Interchange.

Traffic was reportedly heavy around Drury headed into Auckland, but the Transport Agency has since reported the crash scene was clear and traffic was moving well.

SH22 (GT SOUTH RD) DRURY, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 6:45AM



A crash is blocking the right northbound lane on Gt South Rd (#SH22) at the #SH1 Drury Interchange. Avoid this route if possible & take extra care. ^TP pic.twitter.com/1tzXr1iukb — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 7, 2018

Meanwhile, the storm that hit New Zealand late last week was still taking its toll on other modes of transport across Auckland.

Advertisement

The Half Moon Bay ferry terminal was closed and ferries to and from the city were cancelled until further notice, due to damage caused by the storm.

Commuters were advised to look at alternative transport options.