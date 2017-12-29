It's been hit by bad weather for the past few days but Gisborne and Hawke's Bay is set to be the nicest place to be weather-wise for New Year's Eve.

And commiserations to the West Coast of the South Island, particularly Fiordland - you're in for a deluge of rain.

"Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, which actually hasn't been very nice the last day is set to be the best place to be on New Year's Eve," MetService meteorologist Tom Adams says.

That includes temperatures of up to 25 degrees on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, and days filled with sunshine - good news for Rhythm and Vines revellers in Gisborne, who have been hit by wet weather up until now.

Advertisement

Adams said the weather is being dictated by a front that's moving up the country which brings with it similar weather to the Christmas period a week ago.

An area of low pressure is travelling from the southwest and moving up the country, which brings with it wet weather.

A heavy rain warning was in place for Fiordland from 1pm today until 1pm tomorrow and areas including Dunedin, Nelson and the Kapiti Coast could expect showers.

Wellington City might scrape by without rain, Adams said.

"On the whole, the rest of the country will be dry. There's just the odd chance of the shower through the central plateau."

Maximum temperatures on Sunday and Monday

Gisborne: Sunny; 24 and 25 degrees on Sunday and Monday

Whangarei: Fine with rain; 26

Wellington: Cloud, rain, and sun; 20 and 22

Hamilton: Sun and rain; 25

Tauranga: Mostly sunny, with cloud; 26 and 24

Auckland: Sun, rain; 24 and 25