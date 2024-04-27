The hospitals are being asked to save an unrealistic amount of money, there is a shortage of GP's and a third of NZDF's navy ships aren't being used due to staffing shortages.

Five young men have been rescued after getting lost on a walk to a Southland waterfall.

The group in their late teens had started their walk to the 24.5m-high Makarewa Falls in the Hokonui Hills yesterday but got caught out by the onset of the evening darkness.

Police said they were advised at 8.15pm the group had lost the path in fading light.

The group made the correct decision to alert police using the SOS function on their cellphone before lighting a fire, police said.

“A team of 10 Southland Land Search and Rescue volunteers deployed, supported by Amateur Radio Emergency Communications and located the group shortly after midnight,” police said.

The men were then able to arrive back at their car at 2am in “good health despite some miserable weather conditions”.

Police said they were grateful for the positive ending thanks to the dedicated volunteers, who helped the group.

However, they also reminded outdoor enthusiasts to be mindful that a lack of light can change everything.

“Unfortunately, the summer hours have well and truly come to an end with the clocks going back an hour a few weeks ago,” police said.

“What may start as a day walk could turn into an overnight trip faster than you might realise if you lose sight of the track.”

They said it’s essential to be prepared before setting out on a walk and to consider the tips below:

• Before you go let family and/or friends know where you’re going, and when to expect you back.

• Have an emergency locator beacon, these can be purchased from outdoor stores or hired from your closest Department of Conservation centre.

• Take weather forecasts seriously and wear the correct clothing.

• Have enough food and water should you have to spend extra time outdoors. Remember, it’s never too early to turn back.