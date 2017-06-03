America's Cup tragedy: NZ woman dies in Bermuda boat collision

A New Zealand woman has died and her husband is fighting for his life after a boat collision in Bermuda, where the America's Cup is currently taking place.

Bermuda Police said Mary Elizabeth McKee, 62, and her 69-year-old husband, who were visiting Bermuda, were involved in the collision in Hamilton Harbour on Thursday night local time.

The America's Cup is being held in the same area.

McKee died from her injuries.

Her husband and a 26-year-old man visiting Bermuda from the UK were seriously injured and are were in intensive care at King Edward VII Memorial Hospital.

Local police said in a statement that a 26-year-old local man has been arrested for alleged impaired operation of a watercraft. He passed a breath test but remained in custody pending further inquiries.

Bermuda Police said the local man was driving a 17 ft. centre console vessel from Front Street Ferry Terminal towards White's Island.

The boat collided with a 9 ft. Zodiac inflatable carrying three people who were thrown overboard.

"The collision was witnessed by passengers of another small boat nearby and they were able to render immediate assistance," local police said. "The occupants of the Zodiac all received injuries.

"The Bermuda Police Service extends sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

Calling it a "sad and tragic event", Minister of National Security Jeff Baron extended condolences to the family of the victim.

"It appears that three smaller boats were involved with four people injured, three men and one woman," the police said last night.

"All four were rushed to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance, where the woman was pronounced dead.

Baron said: "This has been such a sad and tragic event, and we extend our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family of the victim and hope for a swift recovery of those injured.

"I wish to stress that the public safety of all attending the various events across our Island is of paramount concern for our security services personnel and we continue to encourage care and caution during this very busy time in Bermuda."

A forensic pathologist was expected to arrive on White's Island to assist with the investigation, according to Bermuda News.

Detectives were actively investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses or any persons with information to come forward.

