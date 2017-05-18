8:07pm Thu 18 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…
Provided by NZX

  • AIR2.8

    $0.020.71%

  • Open 2.82 High 2.815 Low 2.75 Bid Price 2.775

    Offer Price 2.805 Value 6330073.42 Volume 2266648

Current as of 18/05/17 07:40PM NZST

Air New Zealand plane lands in Wellington on one engine

An Air New Zealand Bombardier Q300 landing at Wellington International Airport in 2015. Photo/Mark Mitchell
An Air New Zealand Bombardier Q300 landing at Wellington International Airport in 2015. Photo/Mark Mitchell

A flight from Blenheim to Wellington has landed safely despite having just one functioning engine.

Air NZ flight 8736 left Blenheim at 6.25pm and was due at Wellington at 6.55pm.

WERE YOU ON THE FLIGHT? SEND US AN EMAIL

A pilot decided to shut down the engine as a precautionary measure because of an "engineering issue", a spokeswoman for the airline said.

"This is in line with standard operating procedure and Q300 aircraft are designed and tested to land on one engine and our pilots train for this scenario."

No emergency was declared, she said.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 18 May 2017 20:07:45 Processing Time: 12ms