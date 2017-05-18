Air New Zealand plane lands in Wellington on one engine

A flight from Blenheim to Wellington has landed safely despite having just one functioning engine.

Air NZ flight 8736 left Blenheim at 6.25pm and was due at Wellington at 6.55pm.

A pilot decided to shut down the engine as a precautionary measure because of an "engineering issue", a spokeswoman for the airline said.

"This is in line with standard operating procedure and Q300 aircraft are designed and tested to land on one engine and our pilots train for this scenario."

No emergency was declared, she said.

