Arrest after South Auckland nightclub shooting

A man has been arrested after a shooting outside a Manukau nightclub early on Sunday morning.

A 25-year-old man is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, discharging a firearm with intent to cause bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A man, 31, was taken to hospital in serious condition after being shot in the leg at Vava'u Lahi nightclub on Cavendish Drive, Manukau, just after 2.30am on Sunday.

He has since been released from hospital," Detective Sergeant Kepal Richards said.

"Police continue to ask for anyone who saw a fight break out between two groups of people to contact police."

Richards can be reached on (09) 261 1300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

