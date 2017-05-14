Truck driver arrested after fleeing from police in Wellington

A 40-year-old man is facing a raft of driving charges after a "dangerous" incident last night in which he allegedly failed to stop for police.

Shortly after 10pm a truck driver failed to stop when signalled by police officers on the Wellington Urban Motorway.

A police spokesperson said officers were looking to stop the vehicle "due to the dangerous nature of the person's driving".

"The driver failed to stop and the truck fled up State Highway 2 towards Lower Hutt," the spokesperson said.

"Police attempted to spike the vehicle in Lower Hutt however the driver continued to flee in a dangerous manner.

"The truck was eventually stopped in Upper Hutt shortly after 11pm."

The man was arrested at the scene and will appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow to face a range of driving-related charges.

