Police seek three good Samaritans after man tries to drag woman into car in Auckland

An Auckland woman fought off a man who pulled her into a car, before three good Samaritans stopped to help.

Police are looking for the three women who stopped to give the distressed victim a ride after the attempted abduction early on Sunday, April 2.

Between 2:30 and 3am the victim, described as being in her mid-20s, had just gotten out of a taxi on Dominion Rd near the intersection with Mt Albert Rd.

Avondale Detective Sergeant Richard Sami said a dark-coloured vehicle stopped next to the woman.

A man, believed to be the sole occupant, got out of the car, dragged the woman into the back seat and threatened her.

"She managed to fight him off and get out of the car and the man drove off."

The three woman saw her in distress and stopped to help, giving her a ride home to Onehunga.

Sami said the search for the offender continued.

"But we also want to speak to the three women who helped the victim."

If you were one of the helpful trio, contact Avondale Police as soon as possible on 021 191 2909.

Sami said the attempted abduction was being taken seriously.

"Everyone has the right to be safe and feel safe and we want to identify and locate this man as soon as possible."

Anyone in the area on the night in question is also being asked to contact police.

Information can also be given anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

- NZ Herald