Ex-model Sophia Nash guilty of shoplifting fake Dior handbag

Amelia Wade is a court reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Ex-Kiwi model Sophia Nash has been found guilty of stealing a $20 fake Dior handbag from a Mt Eden charity shop.

Judge Nicola Mathers this morning convicted Nash in a reserved decision at the Auckland District Court.

Nash was charged with stealing the handbag from the Mt Eden Salvation Army store in January last year.

During the two day judge-alone trial last year, the court heard from the store manager, Helen Ravlich, who said she saw Nash, who was a volunteer, leave the shop with the bag tucked under her arm.

Ravlich said she knew the bag belonged to the store because of its distinctive bright colours and it had been out the back for about a week.

To be sure, Ravlich said she waited until Nash returned to the shop and "was deployed" downstairs to give her time to go look in her car.

And there it was, she said, jammed in a back footwell wrapped in what appeared to be a white towel.

"I could see it was in her car and I just felt sick," the manager told the court.

Devastated by the discovery, Ravlich quickly checked the shop's CCTV footage.

However, the USB stick with the CCTV footage was broken and by the time police went to get another copy, it had been wiped from the system.

But Nash said she rushed from the store because she her Range Rover, which she was still paying off, was parked in a 60-minute zone.

"I went, 'Ugh' and thought, 'Okay that's not good'."

So she threw her white jumper over her shoulder along with her black bag and went to move the car across the road.

Nash, supported by ex-husband Thane Kirby, told the court she'd bought the bright pink and yellow fake Dior bag about five or six years ago, along with two others, for her daughters to play dress-ups with.

In fact, Nash hadn't even seen the bag out the back that morning - she would have noticed and thought "that's like mine", she said.

She has been remanded on bail and will be sentenced at a later date.

- NZ Herald