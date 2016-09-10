Two trampers missing in Hunua Ranges south of Auckland

Two trampers are missing in the Hunua Ranges south of Auckland after getting separated from their group while walking the Workman track.

Search and rescue teams are currently searching for the pair, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s, who were reported missing shortly after 5pm yesterday.

The Eagle helicopter has also been deployed.

Temperatures in the Auckland region were the coldest they have been for a while as frost settled in many areas. The temperature reached 2 degrees in Pukekohe overnight.

Teams searched for the pair until shortly after 2am, calling the search off for the rest of the night before redeploying this morning at 8am, police said.

The pair were reported missing by a person in their tramping group who realised they weren't behind them.

Police confirmed that although the trampers were prepared for a day tramp, they were not expecting to stay the night out in the open.

It remains unclear where the group were from and if they were part of an official tramping club expedition.

Mark Leys, secretary of the Pukekohe Tramping Club, said the Workman Track begins off Workman Rd, at Kaiaua, just north of Mangatawhiri, on State Highway 2.

Continued below.

Related Content Petra Bagust and actor Ido Drent's human-trafficking diary: Day One Cartoon: COOL result of 'Communities of Online Learning' Petra Bagust and actor Ido Drent's fight against human-trafficking diary: Day Two

He said the last big search carried out in the part of the forest was about three years ago and took searchers about six days to find the person, thankfully, alive.

He said the tracks in the Hunua Ranges were all "usually pretty good".

"But it's when you come off the track that you have [trouble]. If you've got reasonable tramping experience you will probably be okay, but if you're like a lot of people and they think 'well this is a well-marked track' and it's clearly defined and off they go with no map, no compass, no GPS, nothing, maybe a cellphone if you're really lucky."

However, cellphone coverage in the area was "not very flash".

He expected the pair would head downhill and follow a water stream into a catchment area.

"But they could take a bit of finding," he said.

Leys reminded anyone who was going to tramping to not only take a cellphone, but also a map and a compass.

Police said four teams were searching the track and neighbouring areas on Sunday morning.

Police asked anyone tramping in the area who may have seen the pair or have

information to contact Counties Manukau police on 09 261 1300.

- NZ Herald