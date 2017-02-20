The best McDonald's hacks revealed

Former McDonald's workers have revealed the best hacks to use at the global fast food chain to help you get your hands on freshly cooked food and secret menu items, as well as saving money.

Requesting a burger without one ingredient means staff will have to make it fresh, rather than handing you one that's been sitting under the heat lamp, while the same trick works if you ask for unsalted fries.

You can also simply ask for a fresh food item, however, this means waiting for your order a little longer.

Requesting a receipt will make employees think you're a secret shopper, so they'll serve you the freshest food and quickly, too.

You can save money by ordering a cheap coffee and asking for a free refill of a more expensive hot drink, ordering the Happy Meal even if you're an adult and ordering a McDouble with Mac Sauce and lettuce to turn it into a Big Mac.

Former staff also advised ordering a "round egg" in your McDonald's breakfast if the item you're asking for usually contains a scrambled egg patty.

The "round egg" is a poached egg that is usually reserved for the McMuffin range and staff said it's the best variety they have. But it can be switched into any breakfast item at no additional charge, former workers said.

The hacks were shared by workers on question-and-answer website Quora from both the UK and the US, so not all will be applicable in both countries, but for the most part, their tips are universal.

- Daily Mail