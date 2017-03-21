Seventy-year-old reveals secret to youthful body

Is this the fittest 70 year old ever? An inspiring senior has knocked decades off her age by weight lifting.

Peggy Hilbert works as a personal trainer and an aerobics instructor - and she has the body to prove it.

The strong senior has always been a fitness fanatic and was running until she was 32.

But it was when she picked up weight lifting in her fifties that she found her calling.

When her husband was diagnosed with ASL the couple decided to take life by the horns and despite losing him three years ago she has continued to live life to the fullest.

Peggy, from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, said: "It's important to stay fit and healthy as you age so you can remain independent and happy as you grow old.

I never give into my age.

"When I tell young people as well as older people how old I am their eyes open wide and they are astounded - which makes me feel on top of the world.

"I stay young because I feel young in my mind and stay up with today's music, news and sports.

"Most of my friends are 15 -20 years younger than me. It's all in the mind."

Continued below.

Related Content Five things every allergic cat-lover should know Jesse Mulligan reviews Point Chevalier's Samadi Five tips for helping kids cope with the loss of a pet

Passionate Peggy teaches abs and body sculpting classes and a boot camp class every week.

She sees her personal trainer twice a week and walks every other day.

Her diet consists of six small meals a day, including two protein shakes.

She added: "Most all my life I have been athletic but now I would say I am fit.

"I was a runner until age 32. I am so happy I stopped then because I wouldn't be doing what I am doing today

"Then I started attending aerobic classes and it became a permanent high.

"I then started working out with a personal trainer in groups of four and weights became my best friend.

"It made such a great change to my body.

"In 2001 I started doing bodybuilding contests, and to my surprise I won a majority of them topping it off with the Masters nationals in Pittsburgh in 2003."

Tragically her husband Tom died from ALS three years ago which spurred Peggy to raise $21,000 in charity walks.

Peggy said: "When my husband was diagnosed we decided that we would continue to be happy every day and live our life as normal as possible going through this process.

"He only lasted a little over a year after his diagnosis so I work relentlessly every year trying to obtain donations for the annual ALS walk."

Now Peggy works out with her niece, Jennifer King, also known as Instagram star Farmer Jen on her channel: bansheemoon.

Jennifer said: "Ever since I can remember Aunt Peggy has been moving.

"My first memories of her were when she was in her mid to late 20's and as the years progressed and I grew up, she never seemed to change much except that each year she was more and more fit.

"She could always wear cute/sexy clothes and look awesome and she could always do whatever task was at hand because she was so strong and fit.

"I decided I wanted to be just like that and that's when I became more cognisant of nutrition and exercise.

"Throughout the years we have remained close and I love to bounce my ideas of exercise, nutrition and supplements off of her.

"I love that she will never give up on being healthy and young at every age and it inspires me to do the same."

- Caters