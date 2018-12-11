Keen photographers in the Rangitikei region are being encouraged to chance their arm at a photo competition local authorities are running.

The TRYB [the Rangitikei Youth Body] photo competition runs until the end of January.

There are three age group categories: young people aged 12-15, 16-24 and a final group of people aged 25 and older.

People can enter by emailing their photos (including their age bracket) to tryb@rangitikei.govt.nz. Contenders may also upload their photos to Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #trybphotocomp.

After January 30, three supreme winners of each age bracket will be chosen. They will receive a print of their photo on canvas as well as a TRYB hoodie. The top five entries of each group will be printed and displayed throughout the region.