Photographing nature – a true contest

Image 1 of 12 : Photography of the year winner Christopher Paetkau - Polar bear amid fireweed and blooms

Paetkau receives €1000 ($1880) for his picture.

Photographer of the Year was awarded to Thomas Vijayan, an Indian wildlife photographer based in Dubai, for his remarkable and humorous shot of an emperor penguin lining up a snap with one of Vijayan’s cameras.

Emperor spy by Thomas Vijayan earned him Photographer of the Year.

“The mother penguin, with curious eyes, looked straight into the camera lens on a stand, while her cute chick peeked from behind,” Vijayan said of his picture shot in Antarctica. “It’s a lovely moment frozen in time, showing a special connection between the parent and child penguin.”

The judges describe Vijayan as a photographer of talent and vision who has left a remarkable impact across various categories.

“His ability to capture nature’s beauty and the wildlife that inhabits it demonstrates his mastery and deep connection with the natural world.”

Vijayan has the honour of choosing a location to plant 500 trees in a symbolic initiative in collaboration with One Tree Planted, reflecting Nature Photography Contest’s commitment to taking action towards conservation.

This is the second iteration of this online photography contest, which is already attracting entries from some of the world’s leading natural history photographers. A tree is planted for every photographer who enters – they can enter more than one picture and every one of the 10 categories – to prove this contest is not only showcasing the beauty of nature but is also committed to the environment.

There are some truly remarkable images in the winners’ list in the categories of Natural Landscape, Wildlife, Macro, Underwater, Birds, Plane Life, Night World, Environmental Impact, Sharing the Planet and Funny Nature.

“These winning photographs illustrate the diverse beauty of our world – from breathtaking landscapes to the undeniable impact of human activity,” the judges said.

The overwhelming response and high quality of submissions has reinforced the contest’s role in promoting artistic excellence and environmental awareness.

The third edition is expected to launch in May, with the organisers anticipating yet another step up in numbers and incredible photos.

In a message from the organisers, the true essence of the Nature Photography Contest is epitomised: “These photographs are more than just images; they are calls to action. Through The Nature Photography Contest, we seek to inspire a deeper appreciation for the beauty that surrounds us and the responsibility we all share in protecting it.”

To enter this year’s contest, go to www.thenaturephotocontest.com

