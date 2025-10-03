Russian President Vladimir Putin today waived the accusations, but said Russia was “closely monitoring the rising militarisation of Europe”, adding that Moscow’s response will be timely and “significant”.

Putin accused Europe of stoking “hysteria” to excuse rising military spending, and said Russia did not pose a threat.

“Just calm down,” he said.

European leaders are keen to work with Ukraine’s war-tested expertise as they seek to bolster their own defences and are discussing plans for a “drone wall” to counter the menace from Moscow.

“If the Russians dare to launch drones against Poland, or violate the airspace of northern European countries, it means this can happen anywhere,” Zelenskyy said.

“We are ready to share this experience with our partners.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said Western countries should be willing to take a tougher line when confronted by Russian drones, to sow doubt in the Kremlin.

“It’s very important to have a clear message. Drones which would violate our territories are just taking a big risk. They can be destroyed, full stop,” Macron said.

Romanian Prime Minister Nicosur Dan, whose country has seen Russian drones crossing over from Ukraine, warned that his forces would shoot down the next one to violate their airspace.

Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’

As Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine drags on through a fourth year, Europe is scrambling to keep up pressure on Moscow and secure funding for Kyiv.

Macron said it was key to step up efforts to counter the so-called shadow fleet of ageing oil tankers to “kill” the business model Russia uses to circumvent restrictions on exporting its oil.

“It is extremely important to increase the pressure on this shadow fleet, because it will clearly reduce the capacity to finance this war effort,” said Macron, pointing at France’s move this week to hold a blacklisted tanker linked to Russia.

In a bid to ensure Ukraine has the financing it needs, the European Union is exploring a proposal to use frozen Russian assets to fund a new €140 billion ($282b) loan.

Proponents say the move is needed to help Ukraine plug budget shortfalls - and that Russia, not European taxpayers, should ultimately foot the bill.

But Belgium, where the vast majority of frozen assets are held, has deep reservations over the plan, which some leaders fear could spook other investors or draw Russian retaliation.

“We’re going to move to uncharted waters. This is very, very risky,” Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said.

He insisted he wanted clear commitments from all EU leaders that they would share the potential liability with Belgium to shield it from any Russian retribution.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday that it was clear that risk should not fall only on Belgium’s shoulders and that she would “intensify” talks on the proposal.

