King Charles chats with British woman Ethel Caterham, the world's oldest person who turned 116 last month. Photo / Royal Family

King Charles chats with British woman Ethel Caterham, the world's oldest person who turned 116 last month. Photo / Royal Family

The world’s oldest person had a royal visitor over the weekend after she commemorated another milestone birthday in August.

King Charles III met with Ethel Caterham on Saturday to celebrate her 116th birthday, the Daily Mail reports, after sending her a congratulatory letter for her special day last year.

Wearing a pair of ornate green slippers and a pink shawl, Caterham seemed to be in a spritely mood as she met the monarch.

“All the girls were in love with you,” Caterham is said to have remarked of watching the King’s investiture as the Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle in the 1960s.

Characteristic of his self-deprecating sense of humour, the King responded, “Yes, well, all that’s left of him anyway”.