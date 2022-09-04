The couple are loading suitcases on to the escalator. But then one begins to tumble down the escalator. Photos / Twitter

A viral video has emerged of a woman in China being knocked down by a suitcase that tumbled down an escalator behind her – and people on social media are being brutal about the incident.

The footage, taken in China's eastern Zhejiang province, shows how a couple at the top of the escalator are loading their suitcases onto the steps. But one moves away from them and begins to fall.

Meanwhile, the woman in the white shirt is oblivious to the danger behind her at first.

The woman at first is unaware of the danger behind her. But when she realises, she tries to outrun the suitcase. Photo / Twitter

Eventually, though, she turns around to see what is happening. She then starts to run down the escalator stairs, trying to outpace the falling luggage as it hurtles down behind her.

The case finally catches up with her. She has to be taken away on a stretcher. Photos / Twitter

However, it catches up with her near the bottom of the escalator when she is knocked over.

The final scene of the video shows the woman being taken away on a stretcher after the incident.

I think I've found my new hobby suitcase bowling. pic.twitter.com/P9FgqDonD0 — J (@JJumbleup) September 2, 2022

But while the original tweet featuring the video is concerned for the injured woman, some social media users have made light of the footage in some pretty brutal ways.

girlie playing temple run irl pic.twitter.com/tNmIF8S9QL — D I N (@roastednchn) September 2, 2022

Others, though, slammed those making fun of the incident.

One: What did they think was going to happen to the suitcase when they just let it go on an escalator?



Two: Why did they just stop and watch it as it got closer and closer to tumbling down the escalator? https://t.co/lICMJ4Hj9S — Bishop Jackson (@MrBishopJackson) September 3, 2022

And others still called out the couple at the top of the escalator for loading the suitcase onto the escalator in the first place.